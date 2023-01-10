MADISON COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – Six people have been arrested in connection to a quadruple stabbing at a Madison County AirBNB.

According to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to an Airbnb rental located in the 100 block of Gid Flynn Road in Marshall in reference to a stabbing involving multiple individuals.

Following an investigation, the following individuals have been arrested and charged:

  • Jay Caleb Bell
    Jay Caleb Bell (Source: Madison County Sheriff’s Office)
  • Daniel Mansilla-Perea
    Daniel Mansilla-Perea (Source: Madison County Sheriff’s Office)
  • Richard Vincent Sakowski
    Richard Vincent Sakowski (Source: Madison County Sheriff’s Office)
  • Cassi Deann Sakowski
    Cassi Deann Sakowski (Source: Madison County Sheriff’s Office)
  • Christopher Lyn Boles
    Christopher Lyn Boles (Source: Madison County Sheriff’s Office)
  • Jodi Michelle Douthit
    Jodi Michelle Douthit (Source: Madison County Sheriff’s Office)

Jay Caleb Bell

  • assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury with intent to kill
  • two counts of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury.
  • felony possession of schedule one psilocybin mushrooms
  • felony possession of schedule two cocaine
  • possession of marijuana

Daniel Mansilla-Perea

  • felony possession of schedule one psilocybin mushrooms
  • felony possession of schedule two cocaine
  • possession of marijuana

Richard Vincent Sakowski

  • felony possession of schedule one psilocybin mushrooms
  • felony possession of schedule two cocaine
  • possession of marijuana

Cassi Deann Sakowski

  • felony possession of schedule one psilocybin mushrooms
  • felony possession of schedule two cocaine
  • possession of marijuana

Christopher Lyn Boles

  • felony possession of schedule one psilocybin mushrooms
  • felony possession of schedule two cocaine
  • possession of marijuana

Jodi Michelle Douthit

  • felony possession of schedule one psilocybin mushrooms
  • felony possession of schedule two cocaine
  • possession of marijuana

Deputies said all the individuals involved were vacationing in Madison County and that this is an isolated incident.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigations is assisting with the investigation.