5th person found dead after NC flooding

North Carolina News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Flooding damages homes and businesses in Canton after storms. (Photo: A Shot Above – Aerial Photography/ Videography of Western North Carolina)

CRUSO, N.C. (AP) — Officials have found a fifth person dead after flooding in western North Carolina.

Haywood County Emergency Services announced in a Facebook post that they found the fifth victim, Frank Lauer Sr., 74, of Cruso on Sunday.

It was the fifth day of rescue efforts in the aftermath of Tropical Storm Fred.

Four others from the town of Cruso that were found dead were identified as 86-year-old Frank Mungo, 68-year-old Franklin McKenzie, 73-year-old Judy Mason and 83-year-old Charlene Mungo.

Officials say one person is still missing and search efforts are continuing.

As recently as Thursday, 20 people had been unaccounted for.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Trademark and Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Share this story

get the app

My FOX8 News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

MOST POPULAR

Follow FOX8 on Twitter