BROADWAY, N.C. (WNCN) — After three days of searches for a lone missing boater in the Cape Fear River in Lee County, officials said Sunday that the person was not found and active searches are over.

Four of five kayakers were rescued Thursday night in a stretch of the Cape Fear River near the Buckhorn Dam, which is near the N.C. 42 bridge and about 5 miles northeast of Broadway, officials said.

Scotland-County Rescue-Squad photo of search teams in Lee County gathering on Saturday before the search of the Cape Fear River for a missing boater.

A fifth boater was still missing Thursday night as searches Friday and the weekend were focused from Buckhorn Dam south to Raven Rock State Park, according to Josh Billings, chief of Cape Fear Rural Fire Department.

A person helping with part of the Cape Fear River search area Saturday. Photo courtesy: Hamlet Fire Rescue and EMS

A large search took place Saturday with more than 120 people involved, according to Jennifer Gamble, Lee County assistant county manager of operational services. A location near the river search area is 1310 Oaktrail Lane.

Also Saturday, the search involved six boats on the river and people checking 200 acres of land, including both banks of the river, Billings told CBS 17.

A part of the Cape Fear River search area Saturday. Photo courtesy: Hamlet Fire Rescue and EMS

A final search started around 11 a.m. Sunday and included at least 25 people, Billings said.

“Crews from North Chatham and Apex searched water all day for about 5 miles,” Billings said in a statement to CBS 17.

Gamble said another search might happen next week sometime.

“If nothing is found, we will monitor the river daily until next week, where we will consider another attempt,” she said in an email before Sunday’s efforts.

Officials have not released any information about the missing person.