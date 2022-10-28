DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — There’s a lot more to lemurs that meets the eye.

In celebration of World Lemur Day, and with the help of research from both the Lemur Conservation Network and the Duke Lemur Center in Durham, here are a few must-know facts about these interesting creatures.

1. Lemurs are the most endangered mammal on Earth

As the most threatened group of mammals on the planet, a staggering 95 percent of lemur species are at risk of extinction. Roughly 31 percent of those species are critically endangered.

In total, there are more than 100 species of lemurs in all kinds of shapes and sizes.

2. The second most diverse collection of lemurs in the world is in North Carolina

The Duke Lemur Center is home to more than 200 lemurs. This non-invasive research center in Durham hosts 13 different species of Lemur, making it the largest and most diverse collection of lemurs outside of Madagascar.

The island of Madagascar, which sits 250 miles off the east coast of Africa, is the only truly wild lemur habitat in the world.

Lemurs at the Duke Lemur Center (CBS 17)

3. Lemurs have a female-dominant society

That’s right. Lemurs do not subscribe to the patriarchy.

Though quite rare in mammals, lemurs have a female leader in each “social group.” Lady lemurs show their dominance in how they mark their territories within a group, but it goes beyond that.

Females are also known for snatching food away from the males and kicking them out of their sleeping pods with physical aggression.

4. Besides humans, lemurs are the only primates to have blue eyes

“Dimbi”, a blue-eyed black lemur cub (Eulemur flavifrons) is pictured at the zoo of Mulhouse in northeastern France. (Sebatien Bozon/AFP via Getty Images)

Lemurs are the only other primate to have naturally-occurring blue eyes than us humans.

The blue-eyed black lemur species have these baby blues and are also one of the most threatened lemur species, listed as critically endangered on the IUCN Red List of threatened species. There are less than 10 female blue-eyed black lemurs of breeding age in North America.

The Duke Lemur Center is home to a few, which recently produced only the 15th infant in the center’s history to be delivered by cesarean section.

5. Lemurs are known as “creators of the forest” for their seed skills

Among their many skills, lemurs are excellent seed dispersers.

This means they help seeds and pollen move from one area to the next, often by them getting stuck in their fur as they search for fruits and nectar.

In doing so, lemurs help maintain forest diversity, structure and dynamic—playing a significant role in the health of their ecosystem.

Need more lemur content? Check out the Duke Lemur Center on Facebook or look into taking an educational tour of the research center.