FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The baby that was shot Tuesday has died, the Fayetteville Police Department said Thursday.

Brooklyn Crumpler, 5-months-old, of Fayetteville, died from her injuries Wednesday. Initially, police had said she was 6 months old.

The Fayetteville Police Department’s Homicide Unit has assumed the investigation.

Around 9:40 p.m. on Tuesday, officers responded to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center in reference to a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

The investigation led to the 2200 block of Nicky Avenue where the infant was found suffering from a gunshot wound. Crumpler was airlifted to UNC Medical Center in Chapel Hill.

The man has been confirmed as the infant’s father. He was treated and released from the hospital.

Anyone with information on this investigation is asked to contact the lead Detective D. Arnett at (910) 433-1163.

If you have information on this investigation and would like to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at (910) 483-8477. Crime Stoppers information can also be submitted electronically, by completing an anonymous online tip sheet.