CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Five bicycle riders have been arrested in a North Carolina city for disrupting traffic, and police say one cyclist was accused of assault.

The Charlotte Observer reports that Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said in a tweet on Tuesday that the five cyclists — ages 39, 29, 19, 17 and 15 — have been charged with reckless driving.

On March 31, four cyclists “riding erratically” were arrested after a driver accused them of assaulting him and stealing his car.

Police say a car collided with the cyclists, and when the driver got out to check on one of them, the group beat him up and took his car and personal items.