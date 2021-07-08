4th man arrested in connection with shooting at Raleigh park that injured paramedic

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A fourth person was arrested in connection with a Juneteenth shooting at a Raleigh park that left an EMS worker injured, police said Wednesday.

Isaiah Kymel Means, 21, was charged with assault with a dangerous weapon inflicting serious injury, assault on emergency personnel with a firearm, and assault with a dangerous weapon with intent to kill.

Around 6:45 p.m. on June 19, Raleigh police responded to a report of a shooting at Roberts Park, which is along the 1300 block of E. Martin Street. Police arrived to find a man, who was a Wake County paramedic, suffering from a gunshot wound, police previously said.

An ambulance was also hit by gunfire.

The EMS worker was taken to the hospital. Police said he was grazed by a bullet.

A Wake County EMS crew was at the park at 6:45 p.m. responding to a call to help a person who had fallen down, according to a news release from Wake County spokeswoman Dara Demi.

When the crew heard gunfire, they hid behind an ambulance. The paramedic was released from the hospital by 11 p.m. Saturday, according to Demi.

Anselmo Inocente Arroyo-Maldonado. (Courtesy of Raleigh-Wake CCBI)

Davis Onque. (Raleigh-Wake CCBI)

Keir Melvin. (Raleigh-Wake CCBI)

Isaiah Means. (Raleigh-Wake CCBI)

Police previously charged 26-year-old Davis Lance Onque, 20-year-old Keir Rahmel Melvin, and 18-year-old Anselmo Inocente Arroyo-Maldonado. One of the previous arrests came after a police pursuit.