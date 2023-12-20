DALLAS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Jordan Shortridge, the grandson of the pastor at the Dallas Church of God, was arrested and charged with embezzling more than $470,000, accused of stealing from the house of worship.

Police believe the pastor’s grandson may have been embezzling money for five or six years.

Investigators say the missing funds date back to 2018, but the church did not go to police until July of this year.

The pastor’s grandson is accused of stealing from the church his grandfather has been leading for almost fifty years.

“We have to do what’s right,” said Robert Walls, the Police Chief in Dallas.

Dallas Police arrested Jordan Shortridge, charging him with felony larceny and embezzling almost half a million dollars from the church.

Shortridge is listed on the church’s website as “very active” playing the drums and working in the audio-visual department.

Police say it’s unclear if he’s a paid staff member but the whole Shortridge family is involved in the church with a congregation of hundreds of people.

“It’s sad for the community, it’s sad for the church body, and I hate it for the Shortridge family as well, but at the end of the day, none of us are above the law,” said Walls.

Detectives say in 2021, the church accounting department ordered an audit after discovering missing money, and the audit found unknown withdrawals and payments made through PayPal that indicated someone was embezzling church money.

The police chief says they’re still investigating why the church waited years to come forward to detectives.

“There is some concern that some other people may have known about this once they brought some stuff to us,” said Walls.

The chief says they’re not done.

“There could be more charges, there could be more people involved once this thing finishes out,” said Walls.

He’s hoping people won’t lose faith.

“You just have to ask for forgiveness, and we just hope the community pulls together for that church,” said Walls.

Shortridge is out of jail on a $25,000 bond. He’s due in court again on January 2.

Dallas Police say the church has been cooperating with its investigation.

The Dallas Church of God says it will continue to work with police, and it’s praying for all parties involved.