4-year-old girl among 2 injured in road rage shootout in North Carolina

OXFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — A man and young girl were wounded during a road rage shootout in Granville County Saturday night, officials said.

The incident happened around 9 p.m. along Watkins Road and ended with two men from different vehicles exchanging gunfire in the parking lot of the Providence Grocery store at 4626 Old N.C. 75, Granville County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Josh Coppock said.

A man who was driving one vehicle and a 4-year-old girl in his vehicle were both hit by gunfire, Coppock said.

No one else was injured in the incident, which happened about three miles southwest of Oxford, according to Coppock.

The wounded girl and man were taken to Duke Hospital in Durham where they were still being treated Sunday afternoon, Coppock said.

No one has been charged in the incident, but Coppock added the shooting is still under investigation. No information was released about how many people were in each vehicle or their relationships with each other.

Coppock said the Granville County Sheriff’s Office and other investigators are reviewing surveillance video taken from the grocery store’s cameras.

No other information was released.