MONCURE, N.C. (WNCN) — Four people have been rescued from the Cape Fear River after five people were reported missing on the water, according to Lee County Emergency Management.

Agencies involved in the search Thursday included Chatham, Wake, Lee, Harnett, State Emergency Management teams and the State Highway Patrol. According to Lee County, teams will resume searching Friday morning for the one person still missing.

Lee County Emergency Management said the four people who were found were treated at the scene and released.