DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham Police said Saturday they arrested or cited four new offenders in their crackdown on illegal dirt bike and ATV riders.

Two dirt bikes were seized by police as officers asserted that many illegal riders are “involved in other criminal activities,” according to a news release by the Durham Police Department.

“Durham Police will not tolerate the disregard for the law, rights, and safety of others,” officers said.

One of the most prolific offenders is Kymarion Ali Daesean Williams, 18, of Durham, police said.

He was initially charged with nine violations on July 18 and “has since re-offended multiple times,” police said.

On August 18, Williams fled from police, his dirt bike was seized and he was charged with:

Flee to elude arrest

No operator’s license

No motorcycle endorsement

No insurance

Unregistered motor vehicle

No inspection

No helmet

No stop/brake lamp

No headlamp

Mirror violation

Jeffrey Trovon Burns, 20, of Durham, was arrested after fleeing to elude officers, police said.

His dirt bike was seized, according to felony speeding to elude procedures. Police said he also had 49.1 grams of marijuana and a digital scale.

Burns was charged with:

Possession with intent to sell/deliver marijuana

Felony Possession of a Schedule VI Controlled Substance

Possession of Marijuana Drug Paraphernalia

Felony Flee to Elude Arrest

Unregistered Motor Vehicle

No Motorcycle Endorsement

Reckless Driving

No Inspection

No Helmet

No Stop/Brake Lamp

No Headlamp

Unsafe Lane Change

Mirror Violation

Daquan Hill, 27, of Durham, was charged with the following offenses:

Speeding (45 MPH in a 35 MPH zone)

Reckless driving

Driving while license revoked

No insurance

Unregistered motor vehicle

No helmet

Octaviano Medina Parker, 35, of Durham, was cited for operating a dirt bike on a sidewalk, police said.

“When operated unlawfully on roads and highways, these vehicles pose a danger to their operators, pedestrians and other motorists,” Durham police said.