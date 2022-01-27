4 N.C. business schools ranked among nation’s best

(WGHP) — You have to go to the fifth page of the site to find the news, but it’s good news for Elon University, Wake Forest, UNC-Chapel Hill and UNC-Wilmington.

Those four schools are ranked among the nation’s best business schools in the annual survey from Poets&Quants, a San Francisco-based organization that has since 2014 evaluated the best undergraduate programs.

UNC’s business school was ranked No. 14 nationally.

UNC-Chapel Hill was ranked No. 14, Wake Forest was No. 21, Elon University was No. 35 and UNC-Wilmington was No. 57. Elon also ranked No. 21 among private colleges and universities.

Poets&Quants uses admissions, career outcomes and alumni experience as the foundation for its overall rankings, and each school gets a separate ranking in those categories. The calculations came from a survey of more than 5,400 data points, including information from graduates from 95 schools.

Wake Forest University was No. 21. (File, WGHP)

Wharton Business School at the University of Pennsylvania again was No. 1, followed in the top 5 by Georgetown, Southern California, Washington University in St. Louis and the University of Virginia.

UNC’s Kenan-Flagler School of Business ranked No. 8 in career outcomes and No. 10 in alumni experience. Wake Forest was No. 3 in alumni experience and No. 18 in career outcomes.

Elon University was No. 35 overall and No. 21 among private business schools. (WGHP File)

Elon’s Martha and Spencer Love School of Business was No. 17 in alumni experience and No. 25 in career outcomes. UNC-Wilmington’s rankings were all between No. 49 (alumni experience) and No. 68.

Admission standards and acceptance, the percentage of graduates who found jobs and their income levels and the attitudes of alumni about their educational experience all figured into the rankings.

Wharton earned the top ranking for both admissions and career outcomes and was No. 5 for alumni experience, the category where Georgetown was No. 1.

In a release, Raghu Tadepalli, dean of Elon’s business school, touted the value of such recognition. He listed some of the reasons for his school’s placement.

“The Love School of Business ranks among the top business schools in the country thanks to dedicated faculty and staff who place student learning and success at the heart of what they do,” Tadepalli said in the release. “The achievements of our alumni are a testament to the education and experiences they find at Elon.”