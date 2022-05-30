UNION COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Two people are dead, including an infant, in a shooting Sunday night in Monroe, according to the Monroe Police Department.

The deadly incident happened around 10:08 p.m. Sunday, May 29, along Morrow Avenue.

As Monroe officers arrived at the scene, they found two people, Darian McClendon, 25, and 4-month-old infant Damare McClendon, who had been shot. Both died as a result of their injuries, police said.

“This is a very difficult time for our community and our officers in the face of this senseless act of violence. We are committed to bringing the perpetrator of this crime to justice. We need people in the community to help us in this process,” Chief Bryan Gilliard said.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone who may have information is asked to call the Monroe Police Department at 704-282-4700 or Union County Crime Stoppers at 704-283-5600.