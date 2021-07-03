4 dead, including 2 children, in NC wreck

North Carolina News

Stock image of broken glass. (Getty Images)

MOORE COUNTY, N.C. — Four family members including two children were killed when their vehicle hydroplaned and struck a tractor-trailer.

That’s according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, which said the crash happened Friday afternoon near Pinebluff in Moore County.

The driver of a Honda Accord lost control and crossed a median, colliding with the truck.

WTVD reported the victims were family members from Aberdeen.

Troopers said the driver of the tractor-trailer sustained minor injuries.

