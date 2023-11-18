ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — Edgecombe County deputies busted four men after a sting operation led to a drug raid at a home that featured a walk-up “hole cut in the rear door” for anonymous drug sales, officials said Friday.

The home also had a “hidden trap in the living room floor” where deputies found a handgun and crack, an Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office news release said.

Before the Thursday raid, deputies conducted several hours of surveillance on the home in the 500 block of Shearin Street in Rocky Mount.

A SCCY brand handgun, 50 grams of marijuana, and 8.5 grams of crack cocaine were found in a trap door under the living room floor, according to the Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office. Photo courtesy: Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office.

“During November, several traffic stops were conducted on vehicles coming and going from this residence, which led to several seizures of crack cocaine,” the news release said. “We then made several undercover buys of crack cocaine” from the house, deputies added.

A search was also made of the home last year “for liquor and narcotics sales,” according to deputies.

Fortified doors and drugs, gun hidden underfloor

“This house had a hole cut in the rear door to serve their customers without being seen,” deputies said in the news release.

During the Thursday raid, deputies were “met with heavily fortified doors and windows.” One man, Brian Stevenson, was taken into custody in the backyard, the news release said.

Detectives said they found a hidden trap in the living room floor, which contained a SCCY brand handgun, 50 grams of marijuana, and 8.5 grams of crack cocaine. Photo courtesy: Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office.

After several minutes, deputies were able to get inside the house where three men were arrested.

The “trap” in the living room floor contained a SCCY brand handgun, 50 grams of marijuana, and 8.5 grams of crack cocaine, deputies said.

Marquelle Wills and Willie Hardison were both charged with possession of a firearm by a felon and were each held on a $50,000 secured bond, officials said.

The house had reinforced doors and windows, deputies said. It also “had a hole cut in the rear door to serve their customers without being seen,” the Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office said. Photo courtesy: Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office.

Stevenson was charged with possession of cocaine and was held on a $5,000 secured bond, the news release said.

David Richardson was charged with possession of cocaine, possession with intent to sell/manufacture/deliver cocaine, possession with intent to sell/manufacture/deliver marijuana, and maintaining a vehicle/dwelling.

Richardson was held on a $95,000 secured bond.

“We want to thank Edgecombe County Emergency Management, Rocky Mount Fire Department, Edgecombe County EMS, and North Carolina ALE for assisting in these search warrants,” Edgecombe County deputies said.