ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A man wanted after a deadly robbery on Thursday has turned himself in to authorities, authorities said.

Dekwonte Campbell, 25, was arrested and charged with murder, two counts of attempted murder, conspiracy to robbery with a dangerous weapon, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon, and discharging a weapon into an occupied vehicle.

Campbell is being held without bond in the Robeson County Detention Center.

The charges are in relation to the death of Jalyric Jones, 18, of Maxton who was found dead in the area of Old Red Spring Road and Red Hill Road in Maxton.

Three other men, all from Maxton, were arrested and charged on Friday. Micah McIntosh, 21, was arrested at a residence in Maxton, while Kinajhe Graham, 19, and Warren McEachin Jr., 19 surrendered to investigators hours after McIntosh.

McIntosh, Graham, and McEachin were charged with murder, two counts of attempted murder, conspiracy to robbery with a dangerous weapon, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon, and discharging a weapon into an occupied vehicle, deputies say.

They are also being held in the Robeson County Detention Center without bond.

​Deputies were dispatched at 12:51 a.m. Thursday to the 1100 block of Old Red Springs Road in reference to a person being shot. While they were en route, a call came into 911 about about a second peson being shot in the 2000 block of Red Hill Road.

​Jalyric Jones, 18, of Maxton, was found dead when deputies arrived at the scene on Old Red Spring Road, the sheriff’s office said. Jones’ vehicle was driven away from the scene but recovered later.

​Another victim was transported to an undisclosed medical center for treatment.