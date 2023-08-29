HICKORY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man has been arrested by U.S. Marshals after a shooting that killed a 20-year-old and injured his father, according to the Hickory Police Department.

Jalen Tremain Crowell

(Hickory Police Dept.)

The U.S. Marshals Service says they found Jalen Tremain Crowell on Monday, August 28, 2023. He has been charged with Murder and Attempted First-Degree Murder.

Officers say they were called to a shooting into a car in the 900 block of Highland Avenue NE just before 3 a.m. on Saturday, November 5, 2022. The driver of the car, then 42-year-old Eric Rhynhart, and passenger, 20-year-old Khalil Rhynhart, were both found shot.

According to authorities, Eric Rhynhart was taken to the hospital. His son, Khalil Rhynhart, was pronounced deceased on the scene.

Trevin Ali Brown

(Hickory Police Dept.)

Investigators say the father and son were driving north in the 500 block of Lenoir Rhyne Boulevard SE when the suspects fired several shots into the Rhyhart’s vehicle. Three suspects were later identified.

On November 17, 2022, Trevin Ali Brown, then 24 years old, was arrested with the help of Granite Falls Police, according to officials. He was transferred to the Catawba County Jail and is being held without bond.

Brown is charged with Murder and Attempted First-Degree Murder.

Jakeis Zameir Harris (Hickory Police Dept.)

On December 2, 2022, authorities say Jakeis Zameir Harris, then 18 years old, was found and arrested by officers at a home in Hickory. His bond was set at $750,000, not including a separate incident. He is charged with the following in connection to the homicide:

Murder

Attempted First Degree Murder

Assault with a Deadly Weapon with Intent to Kill, Inflicting Serious Injury

Jalen Tremain Crowell, is expected in court for his first appearance on Tuesday, August 29. At this time, he is being held in the Catawba County Jail without bond.