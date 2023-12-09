CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A third juvenile has been charged in the October shooting that killed 30-year-old Maurice Moore, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

On Thursday, Dec. 7, officers arrested a 14-year-old and charged them with murder.

Police arrested a 13-year-old on Nov. 28 and a 15-year-old on Nov. 30. Both were arrested without incident and charged with first-degree murder.

On Oct. 7, Moore was found shot in the 2900 block of Baltimore Avenue near South Tryon Street. Officials say he died the next morning.

The victim’s next of kin have been notified of the arrests. Anyone with additional information on this murder is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600. You can remain anonymous.