CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WGHP) — After UNC won the Battle of the Blue Bloods, everyone knew that the commotion of celebration was abound on historic Franklin Street.

Chapel Hill town officials estimate that there were upwards of 35,000-40,000 people on the streets downtown following the game.

For reference, as of 2019, the estimated population of the entire Town of Chapel Hill is only around 60,000 people.

Reportedly, public safety officials treated 10 people with injuries and four of them were taken to the hospital, according to Chapel Hill Town Manager Maurice Jones.

None of the injuries are believed to be serious, per Jones.

Chapel Hill officials also say that they responded to multiple bonfires in the area of the Franklin Street-Columbia Street intersection.

“Those streets and surrounding roads were closed at 10:55 p.m. and reopened to normal traffic at 1 a.m.,” according to Jones.

Also, Chapel Hill Police arrested a 19-year-old man in the area of the Franklin-Columbia intersection.

The man is being charged with carrying a concealed gun without a permit and carrying a concealed gun after consuming alcohol.