APEX, N.C. (WNCN) – Apex unveiled a new park Saturday morning. Pleasant Park spans 92 acres, and there’s something for everyone.

The “enchanted forest” themed playground was the main draw on opening day.

“We saw that there was a new park and on a Saturday morning, we definitely wanted to take the kids somewhere fun, and we saw the slide for 35 feet and I said ‘let’s go.’ So that’s why we’re here,” said mom Christine Dubuc, who went to the park with her husband and three children.

The playground’s 35-foot-slide was a large draw for families who spoke to CBS 17.

“We saw that there was going to be a huge slide, and we have two fans of big slides. So, we couldn’t wait to come,” said dad Justin Herrmann-Pait, who was at Pleasant Park with his two sons.

Pleasant Park also boasts six pickleball courts, four tennis courts, and two basketball courts, in addition to multi-use fields.

The city’s website says there are more amenities in the works as the park continues to develop.