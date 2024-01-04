NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — Craven County Sheriff’s Office Animal Protective Services responded to an animal complaint in Vanceboro on December 21.

Upon arrival, officers noticed two dogs that didn’t have access to clean water or proper shelter, as well as numerous cats inside the home. Several of the cats were suffering from various medical issues.

The two dogs and three kittens that required immediate attention were transported to the Craven-Pamlico Animal Services Center for veterinarian assessment. Due to their condition, one kitten was euthanized.

Further investigation revealed that the residence’s owner was not currently living in the home. The living conditions were “unsanitary” and the cats lacked access to food and water.

Animal Protective Services transported the remaining cats to the Craven-Pamlico Animal Services Center. In total, 31 cats and two dogs were rescued from the property, all surrendered by the owner.

The owner has since been arrested and charged with animal cruelty and failure to vaccinate.