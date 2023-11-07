FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in connection to an unsolved homicide case from five years ago.

According to the sheriff’s office, 19-year-old Jesse Ryan Adams was found unresponsive on the side of a service road on Gillespie Street on Nov. 6, 2018. The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office took over the investigation from North Carolina State Highway Patrol in February 2022.

Detectives are investigating and want to speak with anyone who has information about Adams’ unsolved homicide.

Anyone with information relevant to the investigation is asked to contact Homicide Detective Lieutenant A. Bean at (910) 677-5496. Crimestoppers is offering a $3,000.00 reward for information leading to an arrest. If someone wishes to report crimes anonymously, please contact the Fayetteville / Cumberland County CrimeStoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).