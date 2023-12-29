RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — More people have died from the flu in the last weeks of 2023 in North Carolina.

From the start of flu season in early October to Dec. 23, North Carolina physicians have reported three pediatric flu deaths and 27 adult flu deaths, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

For the week ending on Dec. 23, five adults died and one pediatric death was recorded.

The three pediatric deaths are in the 5-17 age range. Deaths in the 65-plus age range make up the most with 22.