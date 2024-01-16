CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — More than 30 people were evacuated and two were taken to a nearby hospital after an odor caused a scare at a Cary medical building Monday afternoon.

The incident was reported around 2:40 p.m. at 530 New Waverly Place, a three-story building that houses several medical offices near the intersection of Tryon and Kildaire Farm roads.

Fire crews and two ambulances were sent to the scene.

The odor in the building turned out to be from construction on the first floor, according to officials at the scene. The odor from the construction was not hazardous, officials said.

Five people were treated at the scene while two people were taken to a hospital to be checked.

Initial reports said people were experiencing burning in their eyes.

Around 3:40 p.m., people began going back inside the building. No other information was released.