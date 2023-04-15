CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A 3-year-old boy has died in the hospital following a shooting Friday morning in southwest Charlotte, according to CMPD.

The boy was identified as Jackson Truitt; his father, Allen Truitt, has been charged with the following:

Involuntary manslaughter

Failure to secure a firearm from a minor

Officers were called to a home just before 10:00 a.m. Friday, April 14, in the 2500 block of O’Hara Drive for the report of an assault with a deadly weapon.

As CMPD officers arrived, they found Jackson with a life-threatening gunshot wound. Medic transported the child to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Homicide Unit detectives responded to the scene on Friday to conduct an investigation. Crime Scene Search also responded to process the scene and collect physical evidence.

The investigation into this case is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call 704-432-TIPS.