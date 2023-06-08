CARTHAGE, N.C. (WNCN) — Three of the four victims who died in a deadly head-on crash Wednesday morning in Moore County have been identified.

According to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, the trio were in a 2010 Hyundai that collided with a 2023 Kia that “failed to negotiate a curve in the roadway and crossed the center line” on N.C. 690 near McGill Road which is about eight miles east of Vass.

The identified victims were from Southern Pines. They were:

Gloria Medlin McCrimmon, 72, the driver;

Cheryl Elaine Medlin, 63, the front passenger; and

Viola Medlin Singletary, 74, the rear passenger.

Two people were in the Kia. The driver died and the passenger was airlifted to UNC Medical Center in Chapel Hill.

Troopers with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol confirmed to a CBS 17 crew on the scene that four people died and another was airlifted for treatment of their injuries.

The stretch of the two-lane highway is in a rural area of Moore County and was blocked off from about 11 a.m. until 2:45 p.m., according to Trooper Robeson of the NCSHP.

Preliminary investigation indicates that speed and reckless driving are factors on the part of the driver of the Kia.

The investigation remains ongoing.