ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — Three teenagers were charged with stealing a vehicle in Rocky Mount on Sunday and one more is wanted, according to police.

On Sunday, the Rocky Mount Police Department responded to the 900 block of Planters Street regarding a suspicious vehicle. When officers arrived, four juveniles fled from the vehicle on foot into a wooded area nearby.

Officers set up a perimeter and the Rocky Mount Police Bloodhound “Bucky” tracked three of the four juveniles into the 1800 block of Cokey Road, where three of them were taken into custody.

The 2004 Lexus vehicle was reported stolen from the police department on Friday. Police said due to the changing weather conditions, the victim left the car running to allow it to warm up.

The juveniles, ages 14, 15 and 16, were charged with possessing a stolen motor vehicle, felony conspiracy and resisting a public officer.

The juveniles are currently detained in a local juvenile detention center. Police are continuing to find out the identity of the fourth juvenile.

Police said that there have been at least six other vehicle thefts in the same area and investigators are looking to see if these thefts are connected.

Police are encouraging citizens to secure their vehicles, remove their valuables and not leave running vehicles unattended.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Rocky Mount Police Department at 252-972-

1411, Crimestoppers at 252-977-1111 for cash rewards, or Text-A-Tip (text RMPOL and your

message to 274637).