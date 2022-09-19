PIKEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Three spectators were hit by a car that left the track at a drag strip in Wayne County Saturday, officials said.

The incident took place between 8 p.m. and 9 p.m. at the Wayne County Dragstrip at 3451 Nahunta Road, which is about two miles west of Pikeville and 11 miles north of Goldsboro, according to Joel Gillie, the public information officer for Wayne County.

The car involved in the incident had been racing on the strip, according to Gillie.

“I’m not sure if it was actively in a race or not but it was out on the track,” Gillie said in a short statement to CBS 17.

The three injured pedestrians were taken to a nearby hospital by Wayne County EMS, Gillie said.

Saturday night, the victims were “stable” and were still in the hospital, according to Gillie.

Gillie did not know the ages of the victims.

Nahunta Volunteer Fire Department responded to the scene.

No other information was available Saturday night.