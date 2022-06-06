DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Three people were shot in the parking lot of a Durham County strip club early Sunday, officials said.

The incident was reported around 3:30 a.m. at the Diamond Girls strip club in the 3700 block of Angier Avenue, according to a news release from the Durham County Sheriff’s Office.

“According to witnesses, a large group of people (was) involved in a disturbance in the parking lot of the establishment when gunfire erupted,” the news release said.

Three people were seriously injured by gunfire, deputies said. The three were taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Diamond Girls describes the business as “the premier gentleman’s club in Durham. With a laid-back atmosphere combined with everything you could ever want from a strip club,” according to a description on Mapquest.

Deputies said there were “a large number of shell casings” in the area following the shooting.

“Because of the large crime scene, Angier Avenue was shut down in the early morning hours to allow for the collection of evidence,” the news release said.

Deputies said anyone with info should call (919) 560-0880 or (919) 560-0900 or Durham Crimestoppers at 919-683-1200.