CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Two men and one woman have been seriously injured in a shooting outside a local Circle K gas station in northeast Charlotte, according to CMPD.

An untold number of bullets flew in the 7000 block of North Tryon Street near the Walmart Supercenter.

CMPD says they got the call just after 3:15p on Tuesday afternoon.

Investigators say three people were transported to Atrium CMC; one with life-threatening injuries and two with non-life-threatening injuries.

There was a black sedan sitting at a gas pump and the windshield had several bullet holes in it.

“It appears there was some kind of dispute that happened in the parking lot between the occupants of this vehicle and somebody else in another vehicle,” said Major Brian Foley with CMPD.

Police don’t know the exact cause of the fight, workers leaving the store who didn’t want to go on camera say investigators looked at surveillance video, and investigators took something resembling a gun out of a trash can by the entrance of the store.

Police also say there is no reason for this type of behavior in a public place.

“It’s hot, we understand you get upset, you get angry, people get angrier when they get hot,” said Foley. “But don’t let it get to the point where you are willing to potentially take somebody’s life over something hopefully that is small.”

Police said all three people are expected to survive, and they are looking for help from the public. If you have any information about the crime, call Crime Stoppers at (704) 334-1600.