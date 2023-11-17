RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Three people and a dog are safe after a fire broke out at a home on the North Carolina State Fairgrounds Thursday morning.

At 3:15 a.m., firefighters responded to a fire at the fairgrounds on Trinity Road near Gate 6.

Three people and a dog were inside the home at the time of the fire. The fair manager, Kent Yelverton, said everyone was able to get out of the home safely.

“The next steps is to make sure they have a safe, dry, warm place to live right now while we take care of getting the house replaced,” said Yelverton.

He told CBS 17 that this is the only home that is occupied year-round at the fair.

“We’ve got a building that can be easily replaced but employees can’t be,” said Yelverton.

The cause of the fire was not revealed.