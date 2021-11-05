3 NC detention officers assaulted, injured by inmate

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Three detention officers were assaulted and injured Tuesday by an inmate with “homemade weapons,” according to the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said a Sergeant and two officers at the detention center attempted to move 39-year-old Eric Henderson to a disciplinary unit Tuesday night when he refused to comply with commands.

The sheriff’s office said one of the officers was stabbed with a “homemade weapon.” He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and was since released.

The other officer and Sergeant received minor injuries in the incident.

“As soon as I was alerted of the incident, I went to the hospital and stayed with two of the officers until they were released. Both are in good spirits and eager to return to work,” says Sheriff Garry L. McFadden. “I do not take these incidents lightly and will continue to take the necessary measures to ensure the safety of detention center staff and residents who are housed in our care.”

Authorities said they determined a breakdown of communication and lack of following protocol could have contributed to the assault.

Sheriff McFadden said his department has experienced staffing shortages and officers are working overtime, putting a strain on employees.

“Many residents have not seen their family members in-person since 2019, in addition to missing court dates and minimal movement inside the housing unit. These factors have put a strain on the agency and its operations, but we will continue to address and adjust our operations as we have done since the onset of the pandemic.”