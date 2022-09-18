CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Three people are dead and another victim is injured following a crash on I-485 outer near University City Blvd. Sunday morning, authorities confirmed.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police confirmed the driver was heading in the wrong direction on the highway causing a head-on collision when the accident happened just before 4 a.m. Sunday morning.

One person was taken to the hospital, the others died on the scene, Medic said.

The Outer Loop was closed for several hours between University City Blvd. and North Tryon Street and was not expected to reopen until 11 a.m.

This remains an active investigation.