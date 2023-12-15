ENFIELD, N.C. (WNCN) — Nash County deputies said they arrested a 21-year-old man who is accused of robbing a store and initiating an hours-long standoff.

Around 10 a.m. on Friday morning, deputies said they were called to the Family Dollar in Whitakers in reference to an armed robbery that had just happened.

When they arrived, deputies identified the suspect as Curtis Lamont Pitts of Enfield.

The sheriff’s office said they worked with the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office and Probation and Parole to find Pitts inside of his residence in the 2000 block of Johnny Johnson Road.

Upon their arrival, deputies said Pitts did not come out.

They said the standoff lasted about three hours before authorities went inside and apprehended Pitts.

He was placed in the Nash County Jail without bond.

Standoff in Enfield (Nash County Sheriff’s Office)

