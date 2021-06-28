3 homicides cast shadow over weekend’s stop the violence rally in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Three homicides this weekend have intersected and overshadowed the city’s stop the violence rally in Charlotte. Mayor Vi Lyles and CMPD Chief Jennings both spoke regarding the city’s recent string, and uptick, in violent crime.

“We’ve found that in our hospital-based Violence Interruption Program, where young people come in to the hospital, they’ve been shot or stabbed, that they are more likely to come back in and 20% of those will die,” Mayor Lyles said.

A man was found shot to death overnight Saturday inside of a hotel room in southwest Charlotte in an apparent robbery, CMPD said. Three arrests were made in that incident.

A man was then found shot to death around 11 p.m. Saturday night near The Plaza, and CMPD says they are communicating with all of the parties involved, however, no arrests have been made.

A third homicide was reported on Sunday when police say a 31-year-old man was shot to death along East Independence Boulevard.