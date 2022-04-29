ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – Five people were arrested and charged following an ongoing investigation in Asheville.
According to the Asheville Police Department, officers were conducting an investigation in the 100 block of S. French Broad Avenue Wednesday afternoon.
The following suspects were arrested and charged:
Jeffrey Allen Cornett Sr., 58
- possession of a firearm by a felon
- trafficking in opium/heroin
- possession with intent to sell or deliver fentanyl
- possession of methamphetamine
- maintaining a dwelling for controlled substances
- possession of drug paraphernalia
Peacolion Cornett, 45
- maintaining a dwelling for controlled substances
Devon Lee Logan, 30
- felony possession of schedule II
Kolena Michelle Phillips, 37
- misdemeanor child abuse
Frank Anthony Mercado, 36
- warrant: misdemeanor larceny
During the investigation, police seized a gun, 9.6 grams of fentanyl and 2.12 grams of methamphetamine.
Cornett Sr. is currently being held in the Buncombe County Detention Center on a $60,000 bond.