RED SPRINGS, N.C. (WNCN) — A suspect is in custody after three people died and another was injured in a shooting in Robeson County, the sheriff said Tuesday afternoon.

In a Robeson County Sheriff’s Office news release at 4:25 p.m., deputies said at least two people were shot in the area of Samuel Drive just south of Red Springs, which is about 15 miles southwest of Fayetteville.

Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins later said three people were dead and one was injured during a shooting.

Earlier, officials said they were seeking Corey Grant Leak, 46, of Red Springs as a person of interest in the case.

The scene Tuesday afternoon along Samuel Drive just south of Red Springs. Photo by Justin Moore/CBS 17

Later, the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office said the suspect in the shootings was in custody of deputies near Maxton.

“The investigation continues and more information will be released as available,” the news release said.