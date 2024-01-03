LILLINGTON, N.C. (WNCN) — Three people were arrested and charged for two Harnett County murders that happened last summer, according to arrest warrants.

The Harnett County Sheriff’s Office said 22-year-old Joshua Tyler Holland and 15-year-old Cornel Quentin Jones were killed in a shooting shortly after midnight on June 27, 2023 on Burslem Road in Cameron.

Caleb Xavier Henderson, 22, was arrested Dec. 29, 2023.

According to arrest warrants dated on Dec. 29, 2023, Caleb Xavier Henderson, 22, is accused of killing Holland and Cornel Quentin Jones, 15, on June 27, 2023 in Harnett County.

Harnett County arrest warrants allege Erica Deniece Kennedy, 41, did “malice aforethought kill and murder Cornel Quentin Jones.” A separate arrest warrant alleges Kennedy also killed Holland.

Arrest warrants for Rasool Mubarak Husain Jr., 20, allege he killed Holland and Jones. He was arrested on Dec. 29, 2023.

Henderson appeared in court on Tuesday and was denied bond, according to court records. Husain Jr. appeared in court on Tuesday and received no bond. Kennedy will make her first appearance on Wednesday and is currently being held without bond.