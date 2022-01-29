3 charged after man found zip-tied naked in trunk of car in North Carolina

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Three people were charged after a man was robbed of a gun, severely beaten and found zip-tied naked in the truck of a car at a rock quarry.

According to Rowan County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called out to a home on the 1300 block of Oliver Road on Thursday, Jan. 20 around 7:25 p.m. for suspicious circumstances. The 911 caller told dispatchers that she had come to the home and smelled a strong odor of bleach.

Deputies investigated and found bleach marks in the living room and down the hallway to the master bedroom, where a large blood spot was located inside the doorway. They also found a rag covered in bleach in the bedroom, and towels with both blood and bleach stains in a laundry basket in the laundry room.

Deputies executed a search warrant and the Criminal Investigative Division got involved. Detectives called all the area hospitals when they learned of 34-year-old Derryck Kesler at Atrium Health Cabarrus Hospital in Concord suffering from significant injuries.

Kesler had earlier been brought to the hospital by ambulance around 5 p.m. and was treated for facial fractures, a broken sternum, a small brain bleed, and some air on his lungs that was causing complications.

A 911 dispatcher who is also a firefighter with the East Gold Hill Fire Department advised investigators that the fire department had responded to the quarry on the 11000 block of Sansbury Road in Cabarrus County.

At the quarry, the fire department treated Kesler who was found in the trunk of his vehicle, naked with his hands zip-tied. Kesler spoke with investigators at the hospital and provided investigators with information that they were able to develop into further leads in the case.

Numerous interviews and evidence in the case led to the arrest of 33-year-old Jackwlyn Nicole Corl, 26-year-old William Troy Wilson, and 35-year-old Thomas Dax Llewellyn.

Corl, Wilson, and Llewellyn were charged with robbery with firearms or other dangerous weapons and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill or serious injury. Llewellyn was additionally charged with probation violation. Corl and Wilson were additionally charged with conspiracy.

Corl and Wilson were booked into Rowan County Detention Center on $150,000 bond, Llewellyn was booked in on $155,000 bond.