MOUNT HOLLY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Authorities say that Sunday evening two water scooters collided head-on. This is the fourth watercraft incident in the area recently.

Fire Chief Toomey of the Lucia-Riverbend Fire Department says that they were called to the incident around 6:30 p.m. on May 14th, Mother’s Day.

Witnesses reported seeing one of the watercraft zig-zagging before colliding with the other watercraft near the Riverbend Landing in Mount Holly, leaving one water scooter destroyed.

Captin Doweny with the Gaston County Police Department says that three adults and one child were taken to the hospital. None of their injuries were life-threatening, but two victims did have serious injuries.

This is the fourth incident involving watercraft in the past few weeks, Chief Toomy told Queen City News. Firefighters were called to a drowning and a separate medical emergency in the weeks before last week’s water scooter collision with a dock and this week’s crash.