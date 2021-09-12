2nd man charged in 3-year-old’s shooting death in NC

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Police in North Carolina’s largest city say a second man has been charged in connection with this week’s drive-by shooting death of a 3-year-old boy while he slept inside his home.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said Saturday that 21-year-old Jacob Lanier was arrested on Friday and is accused of multiple crimes, including murder.

Police say Asiah Figueroa was killed and his 4-year-old sister was wounded when people in multiple vehicles opened fire on a house Tuesday night.

On Friday, the department said they had filed multiple charges against Qua’Tonio Stephens for what happened, including accessory after the fact to murder.