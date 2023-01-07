IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Twenty-two drug dealers were arrested after a massive round-up operation by the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.

All arrests stem from investigations done during the later portion of 2022 and 2023.

Deputies say all the suspects were directly involved in the sale/facilitation of narcotics to an undercover investigator.

The following individuals were charged with numerous felony drug crimes:

Rico Polk , 29, of Statesville

, 29, of Statesville Charles Gilmore , 33, of Statesville

, 33, of Statesville Dairel Dugger , 49, of Statesville

, 49, of Statesville Jerome Millsaps , 31, of Stony Point

, 31, of Stony Point Jessie Teno , 29, of Troutman

, 29, of Troutman Cassandra Hernandez , 51, of Statesville

, 51, of Statesville Ricky Thompson , 58, of Cleveland

, 58, of Cleveland Kathy Caldwell , 56, of Mooresville

, 56, of Mooresville Isaac Knox , 62, of Statesville

, 62, of Statesville Jacob Mitchell , 28, of Statesville

, 28, of Statesville Misty Ferguson , 44, of Statesville

, 44, of Statesville Amanda Goldsmith , 39, of Catawba

, 39, of Catawba Emmett Griffin , 52, of Statesville

, 52, of Statesville Katina Bennett , 27, of Statesville

, 27, of Statesville Anthony Sturghill , 60, of Statesville

, 60, of Statesville Kevin Waddell , 43, of Statesville

, 43, of Statesville Joshua Ramseur , 31, of Statesville

, 31, of Statesville Kingsley Perkins , 31, of Statesville

, 31, of Statesville Ian Bass , 20, of Kannapolis

, 20, of Kannapolis Jacob Gifford , 27, of Albemarle

, 27, of Albemarle Katelynn Woolledge , 27, of Troutman

, 27, of Troutman Katelan Daugherty, 22, of Statesville

22 Apprehended in ICSO Round-Up | *Mugshots in order from left to right of list in article* (Courtesy: Iredell County Sheriff’s Office)

The majority of the suspects have significant criminal histories, authorities said. Ten suspects were on probation at the time of their arrests; two were verified gang members.

“We want to thank the community for the continuous information which is provided about drug-related issues,” said Sheriff Campbell. “We hear you; we are investigating and are making arrests based on your information and tips.”

Authorities advise the public to use the ‘Iredell County Sheriff’s App’ to report drug crimes.