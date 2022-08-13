RIDGEWAY, Va. (WGHP) — The 20th Jennifer Short Memorial scholarship ride took place on Saturday.

Ray Reynolds has been the long-time organizer of the event and he is stepping down after 20 years.

The riders met at the CrossPoint Church in Ridgeway, Virginia. A lunch was held at noon for the riders sponsored by both the church and the local Bojangles.

Several guest speakers appeared as well including the Henry Couty Schools Superintendent, Sandy Strayer, Henry County Sheriff, Lane Perry, Martinsville Sheriff, Steve Draper, and Rockingham County Sheriff, Sam Page.

Courtesy: Rayzors Edge Photography

66 people paid the $10 registration fee, generating $660 proceeds for the Jennifer Short Memorial Scholarship.

A number of additional donations were also made, as well as proceeds from t-shirt sales bringing the total amount of money raised to $2,068.

The ride followed a 35-mile route around the Virginia/North Carolina state line. Riders stopped at the bridge on Grogan Road for prayer.

That bridge is the Jennifer Renee Short Memorial Bridge which is named in her honor after she was discovered near it.

“If anyone else wants to take it over, I’ll do anything I can to help them,” Reynolds said.

The ride has raised over $40,000 in scholarships since its inception