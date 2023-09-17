GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) — Deputies in Wake County said Sunday a man is facing 90 counts of animal cruelty charges after the discovery of more than 200 animals — several dead and “most emaciated.”

The incident was discovered Friday in the 7500 block of Trudy Lane southeast of Garner when Wake County Animal Control officers responded to an animal cruelty case, according to a news release from the Wake County Sheriff’s Office.

“When officers arrived, they found over 200 animals — several of the animals were deceased, but most were emaciated,” the news release said.

During an investigation with deputies, officials learned that two men “lived on the property and were the caretakers of the sheep, cows, goats, mini horse, donkey, fowl and a kitten,” deputies said.

Several animals had to be humanely euthanized, and some died while investigators were at the scene.

Wake County Animal Control veterinarians placed animals that could be saved into rehabilitation facilities.

Ronald Avery Kearney, 60, was charged with 90 counts of felony animal cruelty and Mohamed Dweydari was cited with one count of misdemeanor animal cruelty, deputies said.

Kearney was taken into custody and processed at the Wake County Detention Center under a $90,000 secured bond.