BURKE COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A two-year-old has been shot in the head and is in critical condition, according to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office.

Around 8:30 Sunday night, the Sheriff’s Office received a call about a gunshot wound at River Valley Baptist Church on Conley Bumgarner Road in Morganton.

Burke County Emergency Communications confirmed that the victim was approximately two years old.

They were taken by helicopter to a Charlotte hospital and currently undergoing surgery.

This is an active and ongoing investigation.