ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A woman has been charged and another is wanted by the sheriff’s department for assaulting a woman and creating a false home invasion narrative.

Rowan County Sheriff’s Department says that they were called to Beagle Club Road by Carrie Elizabeth Dixon, who told deputies that she had come home to find her boyfriend’s 73-year-old mother badly beaten. Dixon told deputies that two men broke into the house and assaulted the woman.

She was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Another woman was on the scene with Dixon as they investigated, identified as Katie Marie Poole. As detectives gathered evidence, concerns grew that the story was fake, according to a news release.

Medical testing and testimony from the victim confirmed that the story was fake and that Dixon and Poole had attacked the woman. As deputies had investigated, Dixon and Poole had allegedly gone to the hospital to visit the victim and Poole left the hospital and was unable to be located.

Upon questioning, Dixon allegedly admitted to making up a story about two men attacking the victim and that she and Poole had done it. Investigators say that she planned the attack because of “how her boyfriend and his mother made her feel,” citing emotional and physical abuse.

Deputies say that they used a metal pipe and a broken piece of cinderblock to beat the elderly woman, then convinced the victim to lie to police about who attacked her. However, the victim told investigators the truth as soon as she felt she was safe enough to do so.

Dixon was charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury and felony obstruction of justice. Poole is wanted for the same charges. Anyone who knows the location of Katien Marie Poole is asked to call 911.