AUTRYVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Four people were found dead Sunday at a homeless encampment outside of Autryville, the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies responded to a report of shots fired near the end of Tanner Lane around 9:22 a.m., according to the sheriff’s office.

One woman who did not want to be identified said she heard arguing coming from the camp while returning home from walking her dogs this morning.

“I heard arguing, didn’t think nothing of it, just went back in the house. I started to cook breakfast, then I heard 10 to 15 shots back to back,” said the woman.

Once on scene, deputies found four people — two women and two men — dead near two tents at a homeless encampment. The sheriff’s office said all four had apparent gunshot wounds.

The Sampson County Sheriff’s Office said that based on the preliminary investigation, the incident appears to be a murder-suicide case.

Officials have not identified the victims, but one woman who lives nearby said two of them are her adult children.

“I don’t believe this happened. I can’t believe it. This is crazy. I just lost two of my kids at one time,” said Barbara Greene.

The investigation is ongoing to ensure there is no additional foul play.

“There is no apparent danger to the public,” the sheriff’s office said.