CLAYTON, N.C. (WNCN) — Clayton officials said Monday they are looking for two suspects after a Circle K and two other stores were riddled by gunfire during a shootout last week.

On Thursday, shortly before 5 a.m., Clayton police responded to a shots fired call at the Circle K store at 10081 U.S. 70 West Business, near Food Lion.

Police arrived and found a store clerk locked in a bathroom and discovered shattered windows at the store as well as shattered glass from the storefronts of Food Lion and Queen Nails and Spa.

Police said employees were inside the Food Lion during the shooting. Investigators found several shell casings in the Circle K parking lot and the parking lot of the shopping center behind the store.

After interviewing witnesses and looking at surveillance video, police determined two people began arguing in the store and moved to the parking lot. One of those people got into a grey Toyota Avalon and left the parking lot following white Nissan SUV.

Another person in a black Dodge Challenger then got into a shootout with the people in the Toyota Avalon, police said.

Marquise Lashawn Taylor (left) and Jamarrea Tyrek Taylor in photos from Clayton police. Food Lion photo by CBS 17

Reginald Derrell Sanders Jr., who was initially wanted in the shooting, surrendered to police Thursday night, officials said.

However, Jamarrea Tyrek Taylor and Marquise Lashawn Taylor are wanted on warrants for attempted murder, discharging a firearm into an occupied structure, and damage to property, officials said.

Last week, officials said Marquise Lashawn Taylor was shot in the leg during the incident.