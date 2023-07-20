GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – Two Republicans from the Piedmont Triad and one from Wake County are asking a court to order the North Carolina Republican Party to conduct a new election for chair and vice chair because it elected them improperly during its recent convention in Greensboro.

Aryn Schloemer of High Point, Andrae DeHaan of Surry County and Mike Urben claim in their suit filed Wednesday in Wake County Superior Court that the GOP violated its own platform for election integrity in how it re-elected Chair Michael Whatley and Vice Chair Susan Mills during a 4-day gathering in June at the Koury Convention Center.

North Carolina GOP Chair Michael Whatley speaks at the state party’s convention on June 9 in Greensboro. (AP Photo/Meg Kinnard)

The suit says the NCGOP violated various rules by using an app rather than traditional paper ballots that would have allowed for an audit and in how it followed procedures and requirements before and after those votes.

Whatley and Mills were reinstalled for 2-year terms, but the suit says that members who have asked for an explanation of how that vote happened have been “stonewalled.”

The suit says that “the NCGOP’s Vice Chair is sitting in a position of power having not been elected in accordance with the Party’s Plan of Organization and the State Convention Rules” and that Whatley “was elected through a process that defied the on-floor, in-person voting requirements set out in the State Convention Rules, calling the Party leadership’s legitimacy into question, much less the NCGOP’s own public pronouncements regarding election integrity.”

The suit seeks a new election of officers and asks for a declaratory judgment and injunctive relief through a jury trial, if necessary. No damages are specified other than $75 registration fees, but relief is estimated to be valued at more than $25,000.

Schloemer is a political activist who founded the Guilford Patriots organization and supported the “Take Back Our Schools” movement in 2022.

DeHaan, who has owned a small business in Surry County, is the wife of Tim DeHaan, who served on the Surry County Board of Elections before he was removed for declining to certify the 2022 election.

Schloemer responded to a voice message seeking comment with a text message referring questions to attorney James Lawrence.

The suit, filed by Lawrence and Adam Banks of Envisage Law in Raleigh, describes in detail how the party ran its convention on June 8-11, which was attended by former President Donald Trump, former Vice President Mike Pence and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, among others.

The suit says convention leaders dispensed with the process for amending the convention’s agenda and improperly moved up the election of officers on the afternoon of June 10.

“But the Convention never voted on the Vice Chair,” the lawsuit states. “The NCGOP adjourned the June 10 afternoon business session on the grounds that no quorum existed without any vote on the Vice Chair.”

Campaign buttons are displayed for sale during the North Carolina Republican Party Convention in Greensboro, N.C., Saturday, June 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

The suit challenges how the rules of a quorum were interpreted and employed, stating that there were 1,696 delegates eligible to vote, meaning 849 would be required on the floor to qualify as a quorum.

The suit says that after the convention, on June 15, the Plan of Organization Committee met to consider whether to order a special election for vice chair.

“Instead of allowing Party members to vote on their Vice Chair in accordance with the Plan of Organization, the NCGOP decided to reinstall Susan Mills for an additional two-year term,” the suit says, calling that a “blatant violation” of party rules.

“NCGOP insiders selected Ms. Mills to serve an additional two years, behind closed doors, without debate on the Convention floor, and without a vote,” the suit says.

The app that the lawsuit alleges led to voting problems at the NC GOP convention. (LAWSUIT)

The suit says the app, commissioned through Apple’s App Store, didn’t track a user’s location and thus could not confirm that a person was at the convention or on the floor for the vote, as required. Some delegates reported that their votes were not recorded properly and that the absence of paper ballots did not allow them to be audited.

Whatley was elected chair in 2019 and 2021 and this year was named general counsel of the Republican National Committee.

The News & Observer in Raleigh reported that the candidate Whatley defeated, John Kane of Raleigh, said the election was “in complete violation of the rules set forth.” Whatley was said to have earned about 60% of the vote.

WRAL-TV reported that GOP spokesperson Jeff Moore said the party’s attorneys were reviewing the suit.