GREENSBORO, N.c. (WGHP) — Two Cook Outs in were robbed in the space of a few hours in the Triad.

According to Winston-Salem police, around 1:40 a.m. Friday morning they responded to the Cook Out on Peters Creek Parkway about an armed robbery. When they got there, they learned that suspect drove up to the drive-thru window and brandished a gun, demanding money.

They were given an unknown amount of money and left. No one was hurt.

In Greensboro, just before 4:30 a.m. officers were called to the Cook Out on Gate City Boulevard about a robbery. Two men approached the Cook Out and took cash at gunpoint. The suspects were wearing masks and left in a white SUV.

Both of these investigations are ongoing.